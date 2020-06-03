Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Nisarga weakens

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:43 IST
Cyclone Nisarga weakens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After hitting the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' in the evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The process of landfall, which began at 12.30 PM at Alibaug, had completed by 2.30 PM, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

By 4 PM, the cyclone had started weakening with wind speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hour. The storm currently lays over Raigad and Pune districts. The current wind speed of the storm has also reduced to 65-75 kilometres per hour, the IMD said in a bulletin at 6.30 PM.

The cyclone will further weaken into a deep depression by late night, the IMD bulletin said. Although the cyclone made the landfall just 95 kilometres from Mumbai, the metropolitan city largely escaped its wrath.

Thousands of people had been evacuated in coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled and fishermen ordered out of the seas as the region braced for the cyclone.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"No justice, no peace": Tens of thousands in London protest the death of Floyd

Tens of thousands of people chanting no justice, no peace, no racist police and black lives matter gathered in central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Floyd died after a white pol...

Priti Patel sets out UK’s 14-day quarantine for all travellers

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday laid out details of the UKs 14-day quarantine for all inbound international travellers from next Monday alongside a gradual easing of the coronavirus lockdown within the country. Addressing the Hou...

Kosovo lawmakers vote in new center-right prime minister

Kosovos parliament voted in a new prime minister Wednesday to lead a fragile coalition government that will inherit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and stalled normalization talks with neighboring Serbia. Lawmakers voted 61-...

U.S. defense secretary says doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word battlespace to describe areas gripped b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020