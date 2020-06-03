Left Menu
Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 21:29 IST
Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 9,652, officials said

Four people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the disease in Baran and Jodhpur on Wednesday, they said

Among the fresh cases, 88 were reported from Bharatpur, 55 from Jaipur, 20 from Jodhpur, 19 each from Nagaur and Pali, 13 from Alwar, 10 from Jhalawar, seven from Sikar, six from Ajmer and five from Dungarpur besides other districts, the officials said. There are now 2,699 active cases in the state, they said, adding a total of 6,208 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

