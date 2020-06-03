Indore, Ujjain on alert as Cyclone Nisarga likely to enter MP

Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:45 IST
Authorities in Indore and Ujjain divisions in the western part of Madhya Pradesh have been asked to be prepared to deal with the impact of Cyclone 'Nisarga', which is likely to hit the state on Thursday, an IMD official said. The cyclonic storm is likely to enter Khandwa, Khargone and Burhanpur districts in the state between 7 am and 11 am on Thursday, the official said.

Rains have already been reported from some places of the state due to the impact of the cyclonic storm, he said. The weather condition is likely to affect Indore and Ujjain divisions for the next two to three days, he said, adding that some places may witness thunderstorms with heavy rains and lightning during this period.

Strong winds ranging from 50 to 60 kmph are expected in some areas in the western part of the state, the official said. Meanwhile, officials in Indore and Ujjain divisions have been asked to be prepared and alert citizens about the storm through public announcement systems and social media.

The government procurement of wheat and gram from the farmers is currently underway at some centres in both the divisions and authorities have been instructed to store the purchased grains at safe places. Meanwhile, Indore collector Manish Singh said in a meeting that according to the IMD, the cyclonic storm is likely to hit the district between 11 am and 1 pm on Thursday.

The collector appealed to the citizens to stay indoors as a precaution during this period. A control room has also been set up by the Indore Municipal Corporation to deal with effects of cyclonic storm, it was stated.

