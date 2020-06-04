Left Menu
Safety, health are my topmost priority: Air India CMD to employees

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal wrote to the company's employees assuring them that their safety and health are top priority for him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:29 IST
Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Bansal wrote to the company's employees assuring them that their safety and health are top priority for him. "As head of the Air India family, I want to assure you that your concern, safety and health are my top-most priority no matter how the challenges of running our airline in these trying times keep me busy. Let me reiterate that your organisation is always with you during these difficult days," Bansal's letter read.

Bansal said that Air India is doing everything to minimise risk factors and help its employees work in an insulated environment as much as possible. He said, "We have been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that your health concerns and safety get top priority. I have personally sensitised all the departmental heads to focus on the safety and interest of our employees working hard amidst the crisis to keep our flag fluttering high."

"Our dedicated medical services team members are available round the clock for any consultation, advice or emergency. The safety and health of our employees are as important to us as our passengers," the Air India CMD wrote. "As we start our scheduled domestic flights, besides the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission evacuation operation, it becomes the prerogative of all of us to strictly adhere to the safety protocols to shield ourselves from the vagaries of the virus," he said.

"In the rare case of any of our employee testing COVID positive, l am sure the entire Air India family will stand by the affected and extend solidarity and support all along his/her path of recovery under the watchful eyes of our medical department. I, myself, keep track of the prognosis of any such affected colleague of ours. Please rest assured that all of us in Air India are in this battle of survival together," the Air India CMD added. "This is the time to show how much we care for one another. I implore you to endure this difficult phase with the kind of fortitude and grit with which you have been tiding over the crisis all along. I am always there to extend any support or help in your hour of need and together, we will ensure our beloved Air India comes out of the dark clouds in flying colours," he said.

Reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic, Bansal stated, "It is indeed a matter of deep concern the way the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lengthen across our country and, of course, all over the world resulting in widespread loss of life and an unprecedented collapse of global business and economies. Rarely ever has the world faced a crisis of this scale from the health, social, and economic perspective." "In spite of this crisis, I am proud of your selfless contribution towards serving the cause of Air India, India and humanity at large during this battle for survival. The way you have been braving the dark clouds of the COVID-19 to breathe new life and hope into a world numbed with the pandemic, is exemplary, earning accolades from every quarter," he further said. (ANI)

