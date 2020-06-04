Shun violence, join mainstream: Assam DGP tells militant groups

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Wednesday called upon all militant outfits active in the state to shun violence and join the mainstream. Addressing a press conference here, he said some small ultra organisations are active in areas of the hills and asked them to opt for the peace process.

The state government wants peace in the society and a non-violent process to end the hostility, DGP Mahanta said. Mahanta, who is currently visiting Karbi Anglong to monitor the law and order situation here, stated that the extremist activities are quite high in the district and the police personnel are dealing well with such issues.

He expressed his satisfaction with the present law and order situation of the hill areas of Assam. The DGP also said that he has verified the safety aspects of the police personnel who are engaged in the enforcement of the safety norms and restrictions in quarantine centres and containment zones in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The official visit of the Assam DGP came close on the heels of arrests of three people who were allegedly involved in a recent rhino poaching incident at Agoratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park, district Superintendent of Police Debajit Deory said..