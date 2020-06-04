Left Menu
Development News Edition

Society should prepare children to face formative yrs of their lives with confidence: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 01:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 01:12 IST
Society should prepare children to face formative yrs of their lives with confidence: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday asserted that it is the collective responsibility of the society to prepare children to face the most crucial formative years of their lives with confidence. Addressing a webinar on "Unlocking Minds: Keys to the locker room", Sisodia talked about issues faced by adolescents and steps taken by his government to address them.

"Society as a whole should take responsibility for shaping young minds. A girl told me about the discrimination that she faces on a daily basis as her brother is given preference over her in literally all matters at home. He is served nice meals while she is expected to adjust as she is a girl. She also told me that due to happiness class, she is able to maintain a cool mindset and is able to focus on her studies well," he said. "One out of four children is a victim of depression and every hour one student commits suicide in our country. The constant pressure to excel in academics is what is making the child go to such extremes. Teenage years are formative years of a person's life. Teenagers face a lot of challenges in terms of hormonal changes, academic expectations, peer pressure," the minister added.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, explained the two major programs of his government to address these issues impacting the young students - the Happiness Curriculum which involves mindfulness classes for Class Nursery to 8 and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that focuses on empowering students to take risks, venture out and evolve as well-rounded professionals. "Teenage kids share their experiences with teachers and peers through the opportunity given by the Happiness curriculum. In one such incident, the mother of a young student (hailing from an underprivileged background) told me that her son has become more sensitive because of the mindfulness class. He now asks her if she has eaten and checks in the kitchen if there is any food left for her before he starts eating," he said.

"Such is the impact of the Happiness class," the deputy chief minister added.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Boards legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agencys cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement. The accusation wa...

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday. The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separ...

Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday trip requests were gradually picking up, but still remained significantly below prior year levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions. Trip requests are now down about 70 ...

U.S. House panel says opposes any U.S. trade deal with Brazil

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday it opposed the Trump administrations plan to expand economic ties to Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, given its record on human rights and the environment.Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020