Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDMA issues directives for management of COVID-19 positive bodies

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directions for the management of bodies of coronavirus positive /suspected persons' at mortuaries of hospitals in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 08:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 08:55 IST
DDMA issues directives for management of COVID-19 positive bodies
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued directions for the management of bodies of coronavirus positive /suspected persons' at mortuaries of hospitals in the national capital. As per the orders, in the event of the death of a coronavirus positive person, the body has to be sent to mortuary within two hours.

"The hospital must fix date and time in such a way that an effective notice of at least 24 hours is available to the family/relatives. If family/relatives are contacting the mortuary themselves, within 12 hours of death, the hospital shall schedule cremation/burial in consultation with the family/relatives and concerned Municipal Body within next 24 hours," the advisory read. "The responsibility of timely disposal of dead bodies of COVID-19 positive/suspect who died at the Hospital or are brought dead at the Hospital shall be of Medical Director/Director of the Hospital. Respective Municipal Body shall make all the necessary arrangements to cremate/bury of such dead bodies as per the prescribed protocol," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"In case of unidentified abandoned dead bodies of COVID-19 positive/suspect person, Delhi Police shall complete all legal formalities within 72 hours of death and shall dispose of the dead body in next 24 hours as per the protocol," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-New charges against Minneapolis policemen as protests continue

Prosecutors on Wednesday leveled new criminal charges against four Minneapolis policemen implicated in the death of a black man pinned by his neck to the street during an arrest that sparked more than a week of nationwide protest and civil ...

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFAs executive committee wil...

Frankfurt beats struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the hosts hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Fi...

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus in April: Medical examiner's full report

George Floyd, the African-American, who died in police custody last month, had tested positive for the coronavirus in April, according to the medical examiners report. A report in The New York Times NYT cited the full autopsy released by th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020