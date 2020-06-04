Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran signs two-year contract with Iraq to export electricity - IRNA

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:45 IST
Iran signs two-year contract with Iraq to export electricity - IRNA
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Iran has signed a two-year contract with Iraq to export electricity to the neighboring country, Iranian state news agency IRNA on Thursday quoted the country's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian as saying. The agreement comes amid sanctions reimposed on Iran since 2018 which forbid countries from purchasing Iranian energy. U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 exited Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed the sanctions on Tehran that have battered its economy.

"We signed a contract with Iraq for exporting electricity in 2020 and 2021," said Ardakanian, who traveled to Iraq on Wednesday. "With the coordination of the Iranian embassy in Iraq, half of the disbursement worth $400 million was received during the trip."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in May that Washington will grant a 120-day sanctions waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran to help the new Iraqi government succeed. Washington has repeatedly extended the sanctions exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid for periods of 90 or 120 days, but in April it granted an extension for only 30 days as Baghdad struggled to form a new government.

Ardakanian said Tehran and Baghdad have reviewed a three-year plan for reconstructing the Iraqi electricity industry by the Iranian private sector. "Iranian technical and expert delegations will visit Iraq next week to sign two important contracts on reducing power grid losses and repairing electrical equipment," Ardakanian said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

"PikaPika" is the one-stop solution for the parents to ensure safe digitalization for kids during and post-COVID-19

New Delhi India, June 4 ANINewsVoir Technology has widened our horizon many folds. It has connected the entire world into a single string. India has emerged as a global leader in Information Technology Enabled Services ITES. During COVID pa...

London stocks retreat after rallying on recovery optimism

UK shares dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while miners tracked a fall in commodity prices. The blue-chip index edged down about...

Everstone-backed Translumina strengthens its commercial leadership team

New Delhi IndiaHechingen Germany June 4 ANIPRNewswire Translumina, a global developer and manufacturer of innovative cardiovascular medical devices used in interventional cardiology and minimally invasive surgery, has augmented its leadersh...

First two quarters of FY21 may be severely hit due to COVID-19: Force Motors

Force Motors expects the first two quarters of the ongoing fiscal to be severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as its revenue and profitability were hit hard during the lockdown induced by the health crisis. In a regulatory filing di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020