Gujarat returnee workers dies in UP, samples sent for COVID-19 test

PTI | Banda | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:10 IST
A migrant worker who returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat died at a health facility here on Thursday, officials said. Jagannath Kushwaha (24) had returned to his village Khambaura on May 25. He died at a community Health centre on Thursday," Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) J P Yadav said.

The community health centre's in-charge Dr Dev Tiwari said the youth was suffering from cold, cough and fever and was admitted to the facility on Tuesday. After his death, samples were taken for COVID-19 test, the SDM said.

Chief Medical Officer Santosh Kumar said that Jagannath's family members have been asked to remain in isolation till the test report arrives..

