PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:38 IST
Neighbour attacks elderly couple for gain; arrested

Kottayam (Kerala), June 4 (PTI): A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of a 55-year-old woman and injuring her husband during a suspected robbery attempt at their residence near here, police said on Thursday. Muhammed Bilal, a neighbour, was taken into custody on Wednesday, the police said.

Robbery was the motive behind the crime, as the culprit had stolen valuables before fleeing the scene in a car parked at the house, Kottayam District Superintendent of Police Jaidev G said. An investigation with the help of CCTV visuals, along with other evidence, helped catch the accused, the police said.

Bilal had also tried to destroy the evidence after the crime by turning the LPG cylinder on to set ablaze the victims' house, they said. The crime came to light on Monday evening when the neighbours sensed the smell of LPG gas from their house.

When the police team reached the scene, they found the couple tied up with electric wires, and lying in a pool of blood and the house filled with the gas leaked from the cylinder. The woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death while her husband was found unconscious near her.

Both of them suffered severe head injuries in the attack with the use of heavy objects, the police said. The couple was taken to a hospital here.

According to police, the accused had an unhindered entry into the couple's residence as he was a friend. Besides, the two had provided the accused financial assistance earlier.

He attacked the woman's husband Abdul Sali first when she had gone into the kitchen to prepare tea for Bilal. The woman was targeted and killed when she resisted his attack.

