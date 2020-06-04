Left Menu
Haryana to re-open schools in July: Kanwar Pal

The Haryana government on Thursday decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner after months of closure due to the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 04-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 15:31 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal speaks to media on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

To prevent the spread of the lethal infection, the state government has chalked out a strategy to restart the academic work.

"Schools to reopen in July in a phased manner, starting with classes 10-12, followed by classes 6-9 and 1-5. For social distancing, schools to function at 50 per cent strength. In a class of 30 students, 15 will come in morning and 15 in the evening or alternate days," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said while speaking to media. The minister also made an announcement pertaining to the opening of colleges and said the classes will commence from August.

"We will be conducting a demo in 4-5 schools to prepare and better the plan. Colleges will reopen in August with first-year commencing from September. Universities will take rest of the decisions," he added. It is worth noticing that the Haryana Board will be conducting the pending Class 12 exams from July 1-15. (ANI)

