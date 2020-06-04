Left Menu
Goa CM visits COVID-19 containment zone in Vasco

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-06-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 16:34 IST
Goa CM visits COVID-19 containment zone in Vasco

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday visited a containment zone in Vasco town that has recorded 42 COVID-19 cases in the last two days. As many as 42 cases of novel coronavirus have been detected from Mangor Hill area since Tuesday evening, when a family of six tested positive for the deadly infection.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "In view of new cases of #COVID19 coming to light in Mangor Hill area, I visited Vasco today to take stock of the situation on ground. Stringent measures have been put in place and we are fully geared up to deal with the cases." Speaking to reporters, Sawant said samples were being collected from people at the containment zone, which has around 2,000 residents. The South Goa district collector and local civic body have been directed to ensure that people in the area don't step out of their homes, he said, adding that poor families in the locality will be provided essentials.

