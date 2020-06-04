Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia vow to jointly fight COVID-19; boost research collaboration for pandemic response

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:14 IST
India, Australia vow to jointly fight COVID-19; boost research collaboration for pandemic response

India and Australia on Thursday vowed to boost collaboration in science, technology and research to support their national COVID-19 responses and promote innovative solutions to fight the pandemic. The two countries resolved to come together in combating the deadly virus during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

"The role of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be more important in this period of global epidemic. The world needs a coordinated and collaborative approach to overcome the economic and social ill-effects of this pandemic," Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the summit. "Our government has decided to view this crisis as an opportunity. In India, a process of comprehensive reforms has been initiated in almost all areas. It will soon see results at the ground level. I am especially grateful for the way you have taken care of the Indian community in Australia, and especially the Indian students in this difficult time," Modi said.

The prime minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to all the people and families hit by COVID-19 in Australia, noting that the pandemic has affected every type of system in the world. A joint statement, issued after the Modi-Morrison talks, said India and Australia recognise the importance of global cooperation for saving lives and managing the economic impacts of COVID-19 and future global challenges. "We will share the benefits of scientific and medical research and development, strengthen healthcare systems, and reflect on the recommendations of the independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international health response to COVID-19 to improve capacity for global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," the statement said.

India and Australia also resolved to boost collaboration on science, technology and research to support their national COVID-19 responses, it said. "We have committed to a new phase of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund to promote innovative solutions for responding to and treating COVID-19, as well as other jointly determined priorities, to be preceded by a one-off Special COVID-19 Collaboration Round in 2020," the statement said.

India and Australia jointly decided to work cooperatively through multilateral, regional and plurilateral mechanisms to strengthen and diversify supply chains for critical health, technology and other goods and services, it said. "We will work together to strengthen international institutions to ensure they are inclusive and rules-based," the statement said. Both countries jointly decided to work together in the areas of digital economy, cyber security and critical and emerging technologies as identified by the Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber-Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation.

During the talks, the Australian side conveyed that India could consider it as a stable, reliable and trusted supplier of high-quality mineral resources. Both sides jointly decided to diversify and expand the existing resources partnership, the joint statement said.

The MOU on cooperation in the field of mining and processing of critical and strategic minerals identifies specific areas where both sides will work together to meet the technological demands of the future economy, it said, adding that both countries have decided to cooperate on new technologies for exploration and extraction of other minerals. In the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, both sides committed to continue fostering collaboration between entrepreneurs, developing innovative products and promoting start-ups and incubation centres.

The two countries committed to enhance cooperation in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and decided that major industries of both countries should endeavour to integrate the SME/MSMEs of the other country into their supply chains, thereby diversifying bilateral trade, the statement said. They jointly decided to take forward SME/MSME cooperation including through the Australia India Business Exchange programme, it said.

The two countries also vowed to come together in the agriculture sector, recognising the long history of collaboration in agricultural research, education, development and capacity building. "It was jointly decided to continue building on our mutually beneficial agriculture relationship including through exploring the development of a partnership on grains management and logistics to reduce post-harvest losses, rationalise costs and ensure farmer income is not affected by supply chain disruptions (particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic)," the statement said.

Both countries noted that on market access issues, some progress has been made and they demonstrated their strong commitment to continue the negotiations, it said. Recognising that water security is a critical challenge for both countries, it was decided to deepen policy and technical cooperation on mutually agreed activities to improve water management and sustainable economic development through the MoU on cooperation in the field of Water Resources Management, the statement said.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Razorpay to Facilitate Donations for Facebook Fundraisers

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirStepping up its efforts in the COVID-19 battlefield, Razorpay, Indias leading FinTech company made an announcement today, about its support for Facebook Fundraisers in India, by enabling users with a swif...

HP's 3D printing tech helps manufacture ventilator parts for COVID-19 treatment in India

HP Inc on Thursday said it has partnered with Redington 3D in India to produce 1.2 lakh ventilator parts for AgVa Healthcare. As part of this initiative, 12 categories of parts have been 3D printed to manufacture 10,000 ventilators, a state...

Turkey plans to resume flights with 40 countries in June

Turkey plans to resume flights with around 40 countries in June and has reached preliminary agreements for reciprocal air travel with 15 countries, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said on Thursday.Turkey largely sealed off its border...

Cyclone triggers rains in Nashik, woman dies of electrocution

As parts of Nashik received heavy rainfall due to cyclone Nisarga, a 45-year-old woman died of electrocution in a rain-related incident in the district, officials said on Thursday. The cyclone, which made landfall near Alibaug in Raigad dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020