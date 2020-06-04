MHA blacklists 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members; bans entry into India for 10 years

The Home Ministry has blacklisted 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in violation of visa rules, and they would not be allowed to enter the country for 10 years, officials said on Thursday. The action has been taken by the home ministry after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

The lockdown from March 25 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic..