Haryana: 143 held on drug charge during lockdown till May 31

The Haryana Police has arrested 143 people and seized 3,853 kg of narcotics during the coronavirus lockdown period between March 23 and May 31, a statement said here on Thursday

While 2,179 kg of narcotics were seized between March 23 and May 22, another 1,674 kg were recovered from May 23 to May 31, it said, adding that 143 people were arrested in this connection. The Haryana government had imposed the coronavirus lockdown on March 23, two days before it was clamped in the whole nation. The seizure of narcotics included over 1,160 kg of poppy husk, 38-kg ganja, 5.8-kg opium, 4.2-kg heroin and 66 kg of poppy plants besides 3,500 prohibited tablets, the statement said

Of the total 94 cases, the maximum 31 cases under NDPS Act were registered in Rohtak where 52 people were arrested. Similarly, 21 cases were registered in Sirsa, eight in Fatehabad, and four each in Karnal and Palwal.