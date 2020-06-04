Left Menu
Development News Edition

RPF cop runs behind moving train to give milk packet to infant

PTI | Newdelhibhopal | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:22 IST
RPF cop runs behind moving train to give milk packet to infant

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday praised an RPF constable who ran behind a moving train to deliver a milk packet for a four-month-old baby. He also announced a cash reward for the constable, a statement by the ministry said.

"RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child," it said. Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi along with her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur on May 31. Her baby was crying as she did not get milk at any previous station.

She asked help from the constable, the statement said. Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train started moving.

"The constable showed his humanity and courage by running behind a moving vehicle and provided the packet of milk to the lady in the coach," the statement said. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera at the railway platform.

A commendable deed by RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav who demonstrated exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a child, Goyal said. "I have announced a cash award to honour the good samaritan," he added.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Yadav said, "I was posted on duty at platform number 1 at Bhopal station on May 31 when the train arrived and the woman told about her problem to me. Without wasting a second, I ran outside the platform to buy a milk packet from a shop." "The train was scheduled to halt for 10 minutes only and my running skills helped me a lot in fulfilling this task.

But by the time I came back the train had already started moving and gained speed. Nonetheless, I chased it with all my might and delivered the milk packet to the couple," he said. PTI ASG SRY MAS NP NP

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadal not sure about 2020 US Open; depends on COVID, travel

If it werent for a pandemic-caused postponement, the French Open would have been in Week 2 now, and Rafael Nadal might still have been in contention for a 20th Grand Slam title. Instead, hes home in Spain, practicing lightly -- and wonderin...

Detained US Navy veteran freed by Iran, en route home

A Navy veteran detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is on his way home aboard a Swiss government aircraft, US officials said ThursdayThe US special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich with a doctor to meet free...

With 367 fresh cases, UP's coronavirus tally crosses 9,000-mark; death toll 245

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 fatalities with 15 deaths taking the toll to 245 even as the tally of cases crossed the 9,000-mark on Thursday. A total of 15 COVID-19 deaths were reported in th...

Heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat due to cyclone

Several parts of Gujarat received copious rain during the last 24 hours due the severe cyclonic storm Nisarga, which brushed past the states southern coast without causing large-scale damage on Wednesday. As predicted by the Meteorological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020