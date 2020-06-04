Left Menu
Raj govt orders CBI probe into police inspector’s ‘suicide’

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 19:58 IST
The Rajasthan government has ordered a CBI probe into the alleged suicide by a senior inspector of the state police force. The government transferred the probe into the alleged suicide by Churu’s Rajgarh police station in-charge, Inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi, from the state Crime Brach.Vishnoi was considered popular in his department.

“In view of the sentiments of family members and Vishnoi community, the order has been given to get the investigation of the suicide case conducted by CBI,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted. The CM announced the order on his Twitter handle shortly after Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup told PTI about the decision. "The state government has decided to refer the case to the CBI. A formal recommendation would be forwarded to the CBI on Friday," said Swarup.

He said the discussion on the matter had been going on for quite a few days and Chief Minister Gehlot recently gave his in principle approval for the probe by an independent agency, including the CBI. "The decision was taken on Thursday to refer the case to the CBI," the officer said.

Vishnoi had left two suicide notes, one addressed to his parents and the other to the district’s superintendent of police. In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics, had also got viral. The BJand BSP leaders have alleged that he was being pressurised by local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

A delegation of Vishnoi community members had met Gehlot and sought a CBI probe into the matter. The CM had later held discussions with senior officials and given his in principle approval for inquiry by any independent agency..

