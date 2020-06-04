Bihar cop, held for posting ‘derogatory’ remarks against UP CM, gets bail

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a Bihar Police constable, arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site. Justice Siddhartha granted bail to accused Tanveer Ahmad Khan after hearing his counsel’s plea, denying his client’s involvement in the alleged incident.

The counsel argued that Khan is a Ghazipur resident and working as a constable in Bihar police. He was on duty at the time of the alleged incident, the counsel pleaded.

Khan was arrested on May 3 from Deep Nagar area in Nalanda district of Bihar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Adityanath. An FIR in this connection was registered at Dildar Nagar police station of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh..