Left Menu
Development News Edition

180 migrant workers return to Jharkhand from Andaman on chartered flight

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:25 IST
180 migrant workers return to Jharkhand from Andaman on chartered flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Another batch of 180 migrant workers reached Jharkhand from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on a chartered flight on Thursday after over two months of being stranded away from their homes due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The cost of flying the migrant workers home was borne by a private company, Delhi Inter-Link Food Private Limited. The company had offered to bring back the migrants from Port Blair after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren sought cooperation from industry and corporation houses on June 1.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur welcomed the returnees at the Birsa Munda Airport here. "All were emotional and thankful to the Jharkhand government, especially Chief Minister Hemant Soren, for bringing them back home. Now the government will give them work and respect," Patralekh said.

Thakur said the state government is committed to bringing back its migrant workers by road, train and air. Efforts will continue till the last migrant worker reaches home. The migrant workers were relieved to have returned to their home state. While some recalled the hardships they faced during the lockdown period, others couldn't hold back their tears.

Speaking to reporters before boarding a bus, a woman migrant worker said, "We had to pay for our food there." "I had a horrid time back in Port Blair," said another worker, a native of Godda district, as he broke down. "I endured a lot of difficulties there but now I am happy to be back home," he said.

Another worker from Dumka said he didn't expect that he would be able to get back home. "But now that I have returned, I don't think I would ever leave my state for work," he said.

Earlier on May 28, a batch of 180 migrant workers reached Jharkhand from Mumbai on a flight sponsored by the Alumni Network of National Law School Students. Another 60 migrant workers returned from Leh on May 29 and a batch of 180 came back from Port Blair on May 30. The state government bore the cost of bringing back these migrants.

The state government has facilitated the return of more than 4.5 lakh of the approximately 7.5 lakh registered workers from Jharkhand to their native places in different parts of the state.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Confidential' legal issue needs resolution before Mallya's extradition can be arranged: UK

Britain has said there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Vijay Mallyas extradition can be arranged. A spokesperson of the British High Commission said on Thursday that the issue was confidential and they cannot estim...

Legal issue needs to be resolve before Mallya's extradition: UK govt

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his ...

Trump says American detained in Iran since 2018 freed, on his way home

A U.S. Navy veteran detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday and was on his way back home, President Donald Trump and his family said, in a rare instance of cooperation between the archenemies. A White House spokesman said Michael ...

Use of toilet has become need of hour: Bhumi Padnekar urges people to avoid open defecation

Giving reference from her movie Toilet Ek Prem Katha, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday urged people to avoid open defecation, stating that the use of toilets has become the need of the hour as the country is grappling with the coronavirus c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020