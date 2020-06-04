As CRPF battalion becomes 'Waterheroes', the force decides to plant 22 lakh saplings across country

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to plant 22 lakh saplings across the country to augment the country's green canopy. The decision has been taken a day before World Environment Day.

In a press release, the CRPF said the 195 Batallion deployed in Dantewada in the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has earned the accolade of the government when it was declared as the 'Waterheroes' for January 2020 under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. According to the force, the unit has been helping the water-stressed people of Bastar, which is "the highly naxal-affected and one of the most backward" regions of the country to address their water-woes through simple interventions such as rainwater harvesting, water conservation and usage of potable water.

CRPF said it has successfully ensured all its campuses across the country remain plastic-free, especially single-use plastic. "The CRPF has also been paying desired attention to waste management by taking to vermi-composting in over 40 of its group centres besides setting up of in-house sewage treatment plants in many of its formations," it said.

"Energy conservation being an important environmental intervention, CRPF has been alive to the usage and utilitarian worth of solar energy. Accordingly, many of its residential complexes, as well as administrative offices across the country, have been harnessing solar energy to supplement their daily energy requirement in addition to in-campus street lighting," it added. The Force has also taken an active part in Clean Ganga Mission at multiple points such as at Prayagraj, Varanasi and Begusarai along the bank of The Ganges. (ANI)