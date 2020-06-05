Four more COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur, ten recover

Four more COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur, ten recoverPTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 00:49 IST
Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Thursday and the district continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The DC said that ten persons also recovered from the virus in the district today. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 68, against 199 in Himachal Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Over 34 per cent active COVID-19 cases in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said.
The number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 118 against 384 in the state, they said. While 49 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, Meena said. The DC said the four fresh cases had already been institutionally quarantined and were being sent to COVID care centers for treatment. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 68, followed by 49 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 15 each in Una and Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, and two each in Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu. PTI DJI AD
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt cuts mandi charge on sale, purchase of agri produce
Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, police on plea demanding action against cops over 'attack' on JMI students
3 arrested for killing ragpicker in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi
Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11
Girl allegedly raped in private hospital's ICU in Bilaspur, complaint filed