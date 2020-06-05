Four more COVID-19 cases in HP's Hamirpur, ten recover

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur on Thursday and the district continued to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. The DC said that ten persons also recovered from the virus in the district today. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 68, against 199 in Himachal Pradesh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said. Over 34 per cent active COVID-19 cases in the state are in Hamirpur district alone, officials said.

The number of total cases in Hamirpur stands at 118 against 384 in the state, they said. While 49 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, one succumbed to the virus in the district, Meena said. The DC said the four fresh cases had already been institutionally quarantined and were being sent to COVID care centers for treatment. Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 68, followed by 49 in Kangra, 17 in Solan, 15 each in Una and Chamba, 11 in Bilaspur, 10 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, and two each in Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu. PTI DJI AD