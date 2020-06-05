Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt releases over Rs 18 crore for salaries of employees of 12 DU colleges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:13 IST
Delhi govt releases over Rs 18 crore for salaries of employees of 12 DU colleges

The Delhi government has released Rs 18.75 crore as grant-in-aid for payment of salaries to employees of 12 University of Delhi (DU) colleges funded by it, a statement said on Thursday. The grant-in-aid was released on Wednesday and the government said it was only for payment of salaries, it said.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia saying the grant released was “inadequate” and requested an appointment with him. As per the order, with the release of this grant, units should be able to pay salaries of employees upto the month of May. "We find it extremely unfortunate that there has been repeated delay in the release of grants to these colleges and as a result, employees have remained without salaries and pension for months altogether,” the DUTA said. “We wish to draw your immediate attention to the fact that the grants, sanctioned till date, are much less than the money required to cover salaries upto May," it said.

The grants sanctioned on May 25 were barely enough to cover salaries of January and February. Similarly, Grant-in-Aid released on May 7 could not cover salaries up to April. Most of the colleges have said they are in deficit of funds, the DUTA said. "As per this feedback, most colleges may not be able to pay salaries and pension upto May. Further, in the last several months, the colleges have not been able to make payments towards reimbursements, pending vacation salaries of ad-hoc teachers and arrears due to employees on account of the seventh Pay Revision," it said.

Colleges also do not have funds to pay for electricity bills, property tax and general maintenance, the DUTA said. The 12 colleges are in dire need of the additional funds necessary for development of infrastructure development for smooth academic and administrative functioning, it added.

DUTA requested for the "urgent release of adequate grants" to cover all pending dues, including salaries, reimbursements and arrears due to employees. There has been a standoff between the Delhi government and the DU administration over the issue of the formation of governing bodies in colleges partially or fully funded by the former.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. EPA proposes changes to how clean air rules are written

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released on Thursday a proposed overhaul of how major clean air rules are written by changing the cost-benefit analysis process, a move that would affect the stringency of future regulations. The new...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Anti-racism protest targets British PM Johnson's aide Cummings

A small group of protesters chanting Black Lives Matter gathered on Thursday outside the London home of Dominic Cummings, a close aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the centre of a scandal that has damaged the government. Anti-...

WRAPUP 7-'He touched so many hearts.' George Floyd remembered at memorial service

Hundreds of mourners in Minneapolis on Thursday remembered George Floyd, the black man whose death in police custody set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020