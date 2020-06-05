Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway

Nine people killed in SUV-container truck collision on Lucknow-Prayagraj highwayPTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:00 IST
Nine people were killed when an SUV collided head-on with a container truck on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said. A youth suffered serious injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.
The SUV was going from Rajasthan to Bhojpur in Bihar when the accident took place near Wajidpur village in the Nawabganj area, about 70 km from here. Those killed are three women, two children and four men, said Radheyshyam Maurya, the Police Circle Officer of Kunda. They are yet to be identified, he said.
The driver of the container truck managed to flee from the spot after the accident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence to the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Yogi Adityanath
- Bhojpur
- Bihar
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
BSP MP Danish Ali urges release of 'illegally' quarantined people in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath sets up Rs 218 cr fund to promote self-employment
181 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 5,356
11 more coronavirus deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh; toll mounts to 138: Official bulletin.
Uttar Pradesh reports 232 COVID-19 positive cases, tally reaches 5,735