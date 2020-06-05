UP: Car rams into truck in Pratapgarh, 9 killed
Nine people from the same family were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.ANI | Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST
Nine people from the same family were killed and another was injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said. The victims were on their way to Bihar for an event.
"The victims were on their way to Bhojpur in Bihar from Rajasthan to attend an event. The injured has been shifted to a hospital," said Abhishek Singh, Pratapgarh's Superintendent of Police while speaking to ANI. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
