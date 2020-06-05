Maha CM visits cyclone-hit Raigad; announces Rs 100-crore aid

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:20 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 100 crore for Raigad district, which bore the brunt of cyclone 'Nisarga' three days ago. Thackeray made the announcement while on a visit to Alibaug taluka of Raigad district, around 110km from Mumbai, to take stock of the situation.

The CM said he had given orders for expeditious assessment of damage caused by the cyclone which made landfall in the coastal district on Wednesday afternoon. High-speed winds accompanied by rains caused large- scale damage in coastal areas of the district.

"This assistance(of Rs 100 crore) will be given for emergency relief. This is just a beginning. Don't call it a package ," he said. Thackeray said the coronavirus threat can increase because of rain.

"We have to stop other rain-related ailments as well. We will not leave any one in the lurch. Restoring electricity supply, telecommunications and house repairs is our priority," he said.

Thackeray, who arrived in Alibaug from Mumbai, was accompanied by guardian ministers of Mumbai suburbs and city, Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, respectively. Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and district collector Nidhi Chaudhary briefed the CM about the post- cyclone situation.

