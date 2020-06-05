Left Menu
Gradual fall in recovery rate of COVID patients in Delhi in last 10 days: Data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:33 IST
Amid surge in coronavirus cases, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 10 days, dipping to 39.58 per cent as reported on June 4, according to official figures. This is the first time in the past two weeks that the recovery rate has fallen below 40 per cent.

Barring June 1, when it saw a spike of 990 cases, Delhi has been recording over 1,000 fresh cases everyday from May 28-June 4, the highest being 1,513 on June 3. Delhi recorded 1,359 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 25,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 650, authorities said.

As many as 9,898 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 14,456 active cases, the Delhi health department said in its bulletin a day earlier. This pegs the recovery rate as reported on June 4 at 39.58 per cent.

Prior to that the rate varied from 48.18 per cent on May 25 to 40.35 per cent on June 3, according to the figures shared by the Delhi heath department in its bulletins. However, from May 20 (46.82 per cent) to May 25 (48.18 per cent), the recovery rate was gradually increasing, behind which it successively declined per day, as per the data.

On May 26, the rate fell marginally to 48.07 per cent, with a total of 14,465 cases being recorded on that day. The May 26 bulletin said, there were 6,954 patients who had recovered, been discharged or migrated, while there were 7,223 active cases. The death toll on that day stood at 288.

A total of 44 fatalities were reported on June 3, which took place between May 3 and June 3, the Thursday bulletin said. Seventeen deaths took place on June 2, it said. Nearly 1300 fresh cases were reported on that day.

The number of daily fresh cases recorded from May 28-31 stood at 1024; 1106; 1163; and 1295 respectively. In a joint virtual press conference with Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday had urged people who were infected with coronavirus but asymptomatic, to remain at home and isolate themselves. The government has been maintaining the recovery rate of patients, who are home quarantined, has been in the range of 80-90 per cent.

INTERVIEW-Creator of term 'misogynoir' sees power in #hashtag activism

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, June 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. academic who coined the term misogynoir for discrimination against black women said hashtags like BlackLivesMatter are helping activists to use social media to mobilise...

Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM announces Rs 100 crore emergency relief for Raigad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an emergency relief of Rs 100 crore for Raigad due to the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga. In Raigad district, an immediate inquiry has been ordered into the damage caused by ...

Migrant family travels home on cycle cart, `rickshaw' now a reminder of tough times

Ramcharan says he will never part with the cycle cart on which he and eight members of his family pedalled home from Delhi to their village here. He will keep the rickshaw as a reminder of what they went through. The construction worker lo...

COVID-19 collaboration announced during India-Australia Leaders’ Virtual Summit

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison MP, jointly announced a Special COVID-19 Collaboration in 2020 during an India-Australia Leaders Virtual Summit on 04 June 2020.Accordingly, Department of...
