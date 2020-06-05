Left Menu
Centre launches international video blog competition 'MyLifeMyYoga', winner to get Rs 1 lakh prize money

The Government of India on Friday launched international video blog competition 'MyLifeMyYoga' ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the competition in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 15:58 IST
Government of India on Friday launched the international video blog competition 'MyLifeMyYoga' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India on Friday launched international video blog competition 'MyLifeMyYoga' ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the competition in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'. "This year also, the Ministry of AYUSH is organising the sixth International Day of Yoga in a big way. Due to the pandemic nature of COVID-19, this year the mass gatherings would be avoided so, social and digital media platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram shall be used for various engagements" Nitin Wakankar, PIB, said addressing a press conference here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given thrust on yoga for a healthy and active life. He has recently announced My Life My Yoga video blogging contest in Mann Ki Baat. The key stakeholders for this competition are ICCR and the Ministry of AYUSH. ICCR will manage the international administration of the competition and domestic administration shall be managed by the Ministry of AYUSH," he added. As we all know, the country has been through a lockdown due to which many people are facing stress and tension. In our daily life also people face health issues such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Yoga provides us a ray of hope for mitigation of all these diseases and manage our lifestyles without stress and tension, he further added.

PN Ranjeet Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said, "The contest started with PM's announcement when he spoke to the nation on May 31. The goal is to engage people and to understand their personal yoga stories. This effort will go even beyond the contest." "We have put this contest into three categories, in fact it is three into two--Male and female separate. So, total of six categories. We have below 18 years one category of youth, then above 18 years adults and yoga professionals. The judges will be eminent yoga personalities," he added.

Elaborating about the prizes Kumar added that within the country we have one set of prizes for the top entries in the six categories. First position will get Rs 1 lakh followed by Rs. 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Outside India, the Indian missions in the respective countries will be giving away the prizes. The first position globally will carry $2500 followed by $1500 and $1000. The ministries' social media handle are the prime platform for participation like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Youtube will be opened up shortly, said Kumar.

"We have simplified it, anyone who is on social media can just walk into the contest. When you post the video, you have to tag the Ministry of AYUSH, then use two hashtags one is the name of the contest followed by country's name," he added. Meanwhile, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH Ministry said, "Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had to take part in Yoga Day program at Leh, but now due to the COVID19 crisis, nothing is final. No public programs will be held on that day." (ANI)

