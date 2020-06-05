U'khand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,199

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,199 on Friday, with 46 more people testing positive for coronavirus. The fresh cases were reported from Almora (5), Chamoli (2), Champawat (2) Dehradun (15), Haridwar (1), Pauri (1), Rudraprayag (14) and Tehri (6), a state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new patients have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and Gurgaon, it said. A total of 309 people have recovered so far, while eleven have died.

However, the cause of six deaths was other than COVID-19 as the patients were suffering from other diseases too. While the cause of one death could not be ascertained, the cause of four deaths is still awaited, the bulletin said..