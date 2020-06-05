Cop, father-in-law die in road accident, kin injured: Police

A police inspector and his father-in-law were killed and four others of their family injured on Friday when the SUV in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the central verge on Agra-Lucknow Expressway here, an official said. The killed inspector was identified as Samarjeet Singh, posted in Crime Branch at Saharanpur. "Inspector Singh was travelling in a Brezza car from Ghaziabad to Siwan with his sons and in-laws,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar, adding the vehicle was being driven by one of his sons.

“Near 108-km milestone on the Expressway, the vehicle swerved rightward and hit the central verge of the road,” said the SSP, adding his son tried to avoid the collision by applying handbrake but it did not help. The accident victims were rushed to the PGI, Saifai, but Singh and his father-in-law Kamlesh Singh (77) were declared “brought dead” at the hospital, the SSP said.

Singh’s two sons, one brother-in-law and a nephew suffered minor injuries in the accident, he said..