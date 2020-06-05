Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad man announces reward for providing info about culprits in Kerala elephant death case

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:36 IST
Hyderabad man announces reward for providing info about culprits in Kerala elephant death case

Outraged by the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, a Hyderabad man has announced a cash reward of Rs two lakh from his personal savings to the person who gives information about perpetrators of the crime. "Because, when some big crime happens and if there is no clue for the police and government, normally, they announce reward to the informer. Same thing. Why should we not have (reward announced) for animals. Because, in Kerala, lot of elephants are getting killed on and off," B T Srinivasan, who announced the reward, said on Friday.

He told P T I that his announcement of reward should act as a deterrent and create fear among those who attempt to kill animals. Srinivasan, who is General Secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations,Greater Hyderabad, said whenever incidents like the death of the elephant in Kerala happen, anguish is expressed on social media or in newspapers and the issue is forgotten after a few days.

But, some concrete action is required, he said. Srinivasan said once the culprits in the death of the elephant are caught and if somebody really provided proper information, he planned to hand over Rs two lakh to the animal husbandry department of Kerala.

Srinivasan said he would like to request the Kerala government to give the money to the person only after the culprit is punished as the case may get diluted in courts. He said he has sent a mail to the Kerala Chief Minister about his intention to give a reward and that efforts be made to put an end to crimes against elephants and others.

He conveyed in the mail that the person who provides information be identified and that he would like to travel to Kerala to meet the person. In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, one person was arrested on Friday.

The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

The pachyderm's tragic end came to light after a forest officer posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, narrating it.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: DMK MLA's health sees improvement

The health condition of a DMK legislator, who was put on ventilator after he tested positive for coronavirus days ago, has improved and the government has assured all support to a private hospital for his treatment, authorities said on Frid...

Tripura's axed school teachers seek government help

An association of school teachers of Tripura, who recently lost their jobs, on Friday appealed to the state government to provide them relief for sustenance during the lockdown. They were granted a one-time ex-gratia of Rs 35,000 by the gov...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Bulls charge past hurdles

June 5 Reuters 1CROUCHING TIGERHave HSBC and Standard Chartered chosen profits over human rights in backing Chinas national security law for Hong Kong, as some suggest Or does it reflect the tightrope businesses must navigate between Hong K...

EU to start opening external borders from July - commissioner

The European Union will only fully open internal borders by the end of June and begin lifting restrictions on travel to and from other countries in July, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Friday.Johansson told a news confe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020