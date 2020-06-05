Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 18:42 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 4250 2556 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 43 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 2153 498 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 4551 2233 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 304 222 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 773 206 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 25004 9898 650 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 166 57 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 18601 12667 1155 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 3384 1144 24 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 390 187 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 3142 1048 35 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 843 390 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 4835 1688 57 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1699 712 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 97 48 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 8762 5637 377 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 77793 33681 2710 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 124 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 22 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 94 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2608 1604 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 104 42 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2415 2043 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 9930 6551 213 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 3 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 28694 15762 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 3147 1587 105 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 647 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 1199 309 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 9733 5648 257 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 6876 2768 283 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 222452 109445 6305 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 5063 1960 82 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 226770 and the death toll at 6348. The ministry said that 109462 people have so far recovered from the infection.

