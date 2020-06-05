Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand summer capital to have e-Vidhan Sabha

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:22 IST
U'khand summer capital to have e-Vidhan Sabha

Uttarakhand summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on the World Environment Day on Friday. "Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha so that we do not have to take any files there. We will conduct assembly sessions there using technology," Rawat said at a meeting held with district magistrates via videoconferencing.

Describing it as another step towards e-governance, he said the Uttarakhand government has already started having paperless e-cabinet meetings. One e-cabinet meeting saves almost one tree, Rawat said. A decision to convert all offices up to the block level into e offices has been taken and 17 e offices have already come into existence, he informed.

Gairsain was granted the status of the state's summer capital in March. He said environment conservation is a collective responsibility and efforts will have to be made to ensure people's participation in the process to conserve the environment and bio-diversity.

The chief minister said people should be involved in tree plantation programmes while maintaining social distancing on the occasion of Harela festival in the state..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Whitmer to allow haircuts in Michigan in latest step to open economy

Hair salons and barbers in Michigan will be allowed to resume business on June 15, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday, the latest step to reopen the states economy shut for months by measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Whi...

UK universities consider post-lockdown blended teaching for Indian students

With the coronavirus lockdown gradually easing, UK universities have agreed a set of basic principles with a blend of on-campus and online teaching forming the basis of the approach for both domestic as well as international students, many ...

Russian mobile game developer makes record profits during lockdowns

A mobile game developer founded in Russia registered record profits during coronavirus lockdowns around the globe as more people downloaded games while confined to their homes, one of its founders said.Playrix, based in Dublin since 2014, r...

FACTBOX-Where are people round the world protesting over George Floyd?

The death of African American George Floyd in the United States, after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him, has triggered worldwide protests against racism and brutality. Authorities in some countries are objec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020