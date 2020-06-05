Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperature in Haryana and Punjab continued to hover below the normal limits on Friday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which received rains in the evening, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, the meteorological department said.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius, six degrees below the season's average. Hisar's maximum settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, five notches below the normal, while Narnaul registered a high of 34.8 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded the maximum temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal limits.

Ludhiana registered a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the normal, while Patiala's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal limits, the MeT office said..