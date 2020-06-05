Delhi Fire Service staff tests COVID-19 positive

A 44-year-old telephone operator posted at the Delhi Fire Services' control room tested positive on Friday after which the office was sanitised, officials said. The employee is a resident of Shahdara and lives with his wife and two children. He used to attend to fire-related calls, they said. He came on duty last on June 1 and has been on medical leave since then. He was unwell and got himself tested for coronavirus. The results came on Friday and he has tested positive for the virus. He is currently in home isolation as advised by the doctors, a senior fire official said.

As a precautionary measure, the control room of the fire department has been sanitised and disinfected and the operations have resumed, he said. According to fire officials, during the last few months, a few employees of the fire department have been infected with coronavirus and as per protocal, they were advised medical rest. However, this is the first positive case of COVID-19 reported from the Delhi Fire Service control room, they said.