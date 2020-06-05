Left Menu
Jammu-based employees protest against admin's decision to shift 'Darbar Move' offices to Srinagar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 20:42 IST
Jammu-based employees on Friday held a protest at the Civil Secretariat here against their shifting to Kashmir as part of the bi-annual 'Darbar Move' in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The employees were demanding that they should be continued to be posted at the Civil Secretariat here on "as is where is basis" as they fear for their life in the Valley where many districts have been declared 'red zones'.

"It is requested to consider the continuation of the existing arrangements of working as is where is basis so that employees of both the provinces may be able to take care of their families and also their duties till the situation improves,'' demanded Sanjeev Sharma, vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Secretariat Employees Union. The darbar move offices were partially opened in Srinagar on May 4. The administration has ordered their full reopening from June 15.

Under the bi-annual darbar move, the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

