Soren asks dist authorities to persuade women to quit 'hadia' trade

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday asked istrict authorities to make efforts to persuade women in hadia (rice beer) trade to switch over to alternative livelihoods, officials said. Traditionally women in the tribal state are seen selling hadia (rice beer) near haat-bazaars.

During a meeting with the deputy commissioners of 14 districts, Soren asked them to prepare alternative schemes for th women in the rice beer trade after making them aware of the importance of alternative livelihoods. Let women not sell saraab (hadia) at haat-bazaar.

Without removing them forcibly, initiatives should be taken to connect them in other employment by forming women groups and give them new opportunities, he said. Schemes should be drawn up according to the needs of the women and at the same time persuade them not to sell 'hadia', he was quoted to have said by the officials.