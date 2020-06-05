Left Menu
3 cops sent to police line, sub inspector suspended in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-06-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 21:46 IST
3 cops sent to police line, sub inspector suspended in Ghaziabad

The police on Friday said action has been taken against four police personnel here for dereliction of duty. “Sub inspector Mohammad Zafar Ali posted at police lines has been suspended as he was mounting pressure on a person to settle a case. He was also found interfering in the investigation of another case,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said. He said police post in-charge of Surya Nagar colony, Mukesh Kumar, and clerk constable Pramod kumar of Link Road Police Station have been sent to police lines for not registering an FIR in an accident case and harassing the victim. “Sub inspector Shashipal, in-charge of DLF police post, Loni has also been sent to police lines. He had overlooked a complaint of theft,” Naithani added

