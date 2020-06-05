Shocker from Kerala:Woman gangraped in front of child; husband and four friends arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 (PTI): A young woman was forced to drink liquorallegedly by her husband after which he along with four friends assaulted, burnt her with cigarettebutts and raped her in front of her five year-old son, police said on Friday. All the five, who were taken into custody earlier, have been arrested.

The shocking incident occurred in the state capital last night. The incident came to light after the 25-year-old woman, approached police and complained against her husband and his four friends.

"We have verified the matter and recorded the arrest of the five people including the husband. We are looking into the matters related to this incident. We are yet to nab one more accused in the crime," police told PTI.

A case has been registered against the five accused for kidnapping, assaulting and gangrape. Since the incident took place in front of the child, a case under Protection of children from sexual offices Act has also been charged against the accused.

Meanwhile, State health and family welfare minister K K Shailaja asked the state police chief to take stringentction against the culprits as "such cruelty happened in front of her child." The Kerala State Women's Commission on its own registered a case and sought report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP. The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two childrento the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby,where she was forcefully fed alcohol and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son.

She managed to escape from there and pleaded for help from a young man, who saw in heran inebriatedstate, and took her to her house and informed police. The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face and pleaded for help.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman, who was admitted to a government hospital here and later discharged. She had also stated that the men had tortured her using cigarette butts.