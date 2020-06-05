With 47 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally surges to 4,598

With 47 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar on Friday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 4,598, the state health department said.

With nearly 10,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Friday hit a new high -- 2,26,770, getting closer to Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India registered 9,851 more corona cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the total to 2,26,770, which includes 1,10,960 active cases. (ANI)