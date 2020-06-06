Need to make villages self-reliant: Raj Guv

Amid the ongoing migrant crisis, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said the country's villages must be made self-reliant to prevent the movement of people to big cities in search of greener pastures. Addressing the principals, professors and students of engineering colleges through a webinar on World Environment Day, Mishra said society should move forward on the path of development but must also preserve nature.

"Villages will have to be made self-reliant so as to provide employment to those living in rural parts of the country," Mishra said. "A large number of workers faced difficulties and the main reason was the lack of employment-oriented systems in villages," he said, referring to the migrant crisis.

Millions of migrant workers were stranded across the country without food, shelter and transportation after the nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 at 4-hour notice to combat the spread of global pandemic, COVID-19. They then started walking hundreds of miles to reach their homes, leading to miserable plight.

Mishra said along with the existence of humanity, all trees, plants and animals too have the right to live on earth. "The current global pandemic of COVID-19 has made it clear that we will have to find new avenues of development according to the rules of nature," he said.

The Governor further said that disposal of bio-waste, nuclear waste and e-waste is becoming a problem in today's world and scientists will have to make constant efforts to solve the issue. He also highlighted the menace of chemical and noise pollution.