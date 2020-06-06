Bookings for select destinations in USA, Canada, UK and Europe under Phase3 of Vande Bharat Mission open
Bookings for select destinations in USA,Canada,UK and Europe etc under Phase3 of Mission Vande Bharat opened at 5 pm on Friday, according to Air India.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 07:08 IST
Bookings for select destinations in the USA, Canada, UK and Europe etc under Phase3 of Mission Vande Bharat opened at 5 pm on Friday, according to Air India. "#FlyAI: Bookings for select destinations in USA, Canada, UK & Europe etc under Phase3 of #MissionVandeBharat opened at 5pm today. Around 60 million hits received till 7pm on our website & 1700 seats sold through website alone in 2 hrs. Bookings continue & tickets are being issued," the national carrier said in a tweet on Friday.
The third phase of the mission will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. Air India will operate five flights in the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate almost 1,200 Indians nationals stranded in the United Kingdom between June 18 to June 23.
Air India will operate 70 flights in the third phase of Mission Vande Bharat to evacuate Indians stranded in the US and Canada between June 11 to June 30, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said. (ANI)
