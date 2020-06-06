5 COVID-19 positive cases found in ED headquarters
Five people have been tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market here.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 10:48 IST
Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market here. The building was sanitized yesterday and it has been sealed till tomorrow. Some family members of ED officials have also been infected according to sources.
Delhi has so far reported 26,334 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, with 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy's latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus.
