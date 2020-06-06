Left Menu
One more arrested in gang rape of woman

PTI | Thiruvanatha | Updated: 06-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With these six people, including the husband, have been arrested in the case and search is on for another person, they said.

The shocking incident occurred here on June 4. It came to light after the woman approached the police and complained against her husband and his friends that she was forced to drink liquor and sexually assaulted in front of her five-year-old son.

"We are yet to nab the seventh accused. The child has narrated the incident to us. He told us about the beating he got," police said. A case has been registered against seven accused, including the husband, for kidnapping, assaulting, and gang rape.

Since the incident took place in front of the child, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual offenses (POCSO) Act has also been registered. The Kerala State Women's Commission has on its own registered a case and sought a report from the Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP.

The woman told police that her husband had taken her and their two children to the beach at nearby Puthucurichy on Thursday and later to a friend's house nearby, where she was forced to drink liquor and sexually assaulted in front of her elder son. She managed to escape from there and pleaded for help from a young man, who saw her in an inebriated state, and took her to her house and informed the police.

The man later told some television channels that she was crying, had injuries on her face, and pleaded for help. Police have recorded the statement of the woman and the child.

She has also complained that the men had tortured her using cigarette butts.

