'Unlock doesn't mean freedom', says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

"Unlock doesn't mean freedom," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday and instructed officials to ensure that not more than five persons gather in public places and social distancing norms are strictly adhered to. The Centre had on May 30 said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants, and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, the chief minister emphasized on breaking the chain of virus transmission and said, "Unlock does not mean freedom." Social distancing must be strictly adhered to and effective patrolling must be done to desist people from crowding at places, he said. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Adityanath said, "Provisions have been made to give relaxation in areas outside the containment zones in a phased manner. For this, relaxation will be given for various activities." He directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to issue directives in this regard. The chief minister also told officials that a plan should be made to create 1 crore man-days between June 15 and 30.

The urban and rural development departments should formulate a model to link street vendors to the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provide them employment. "The special economic package announced by PM Modi has a provision of availing loan up to Rs 10,000. A place should be chosen for the street vendors in such a way that they are able to do their business, and at the same time, traffic should not be blocked," Adityanath said in the statement. The UP government wants that migrant labourers who have returned to the state, should contribute to new construction works. Directions were also issued to design software that would streamline efforts to provide work for the migrant laborers in every district. The chief minister also said that special attention should be paid to medical colleges of Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Firozabad while sanitization should be carried out regularly in rural and urban areas.

