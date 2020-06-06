Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ITBP opens its countrywide health centres for veterans 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:06 IST
COVID-19: ITBP opens its countrywide health centres for veterans 
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the LAC with China, has thrown open the gates of its countrywide health centers and hospitals for its veterans suffering from the novel coronavirus, the chief of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. ITBP Director General (DG) S S Deswal has issued an official message to all his troops and formations saying the decision has been taken after the force came across media reports of people facing problems in getting admission or treatment at COVID-19 designated hospitals.

"We have come across news items that citizens are facing problems in hospital admissions and treatment or they are charged exorbitantly," DG Deswal said in his message. "Our Himveers (mountain warriors) have sweated throughout their life. We do not want that them suffer and hence all our veterans are being offered health services in case anyone of you is affected by COVID-19," he said. He further said that all hospitals of the force throughout the country will admit veterans with coronavirus infection and treat them.

The ITBP has about 20,000 retired and dependent personnel. The ITBP runs a super specialty Referral hospital for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces in Greater Noida, has two base hospitals at Tigri in Delhi and Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh and composite hospitals at Dehradun and Chandigarh apart from health centers at its every base in the country.

The DG, further in his message, said the COVID-19 situation is "under control" in the force as protocols were strictly followed by field units. "Everyone of you has contributed to this tense period. We are greatful and proud of our doctors and para-medical staff who have sincerely and with utmost dedication treated our troops and policemen from all forces working in the national capital region," the DG said. As per the latest data accessed by PTI, the force has 211 COVID-19 cases out of which 177 personnel have been cured and only 34 are under treatment. One trooper has succumbed to the pandemic.

ITBP also reported three fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday. The ITBP was the first organization in the country to have created a 1,000-bed quarantine center for coronavirus-affected people.

The center in Chhawla area of south-west Delhi has treated about 1,200 people including 42 foreigners who were brought to India on special evacuation flights from Wuhan in China and Italy after the COVID-19 outbreak a few months back. The facility is still operational and is taking care of those ITBP troops who are joining back work after easing of restrictions imposed during the countrywide lockdown.

It also created the first standard operating procedures for the management of the pandemic among the various CAPFs and central and state police organizations. The about 90,000 personnel-strong force is primarily tasked with guarding the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control with China and a good number of its troops along with Army personnel are at present engaged in the standoff with the People's Liberation Army of the neighboring country in the Ladakh area.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...

Govt to invest Rs 1 lakh cr to ramp up coal production: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the Centre would invest more than Rs one lakh crore in the next three to four years to increase the countrys coal production and to augment facilities for its off-take and transportati...

UP: Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after running between hospitals for 13 hours

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance here after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment, her family claimed on Saturday. Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijende...

Separate attacks kill 14 Afghan forces in Kabul, northeast

Two separate militant attacks killed 14 Afghan security personnel on Saturday in the northeastern Badakhshan province and the capital of Kabul, officials said. A roadside bomb killed 11 security force members in Badakhshan when it tore thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020