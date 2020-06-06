Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 5:33 p.m.

West Bengal registers as many as 1,802 COVID-19 cases in the last five days, with tally rising to 7,303 in the state in an alarming spike in 5,501 infections recorded in two months up to May 31. 5:26 p.m.

TN man dies of COVID-19 in Puducherry. 5:13 p.m.

The government has given restaurants the nod to open their doors but many owners say the cap on the number of customers will make their operations unviable and it may be better to stay closed. 5:10 p.m. Poor weather condition hampers work to control gas flowing uncontrollably from a good blowout of the Oil India Limited's (OIL) at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials say.

A section of government doctors in WB urges CM Mamata Banerjee to allow the use of mobile phones by non-critical COVID-19 patients in their wards to ease their mental stress and permit family members of those who died of the disease to pay their last respects. 5:05 p.m.

VP M Venkaiah Naidu underlines the need for "proper" data on migrant workers to help authorities impart them with required skills and provide employment opportunities. 4:57 p.m.

As many as 800 Kashmiris who are stranded in Dubai pool money to arrange two special flights and urge the government to expedite approval. 4:52 p.m.

Delhi health infrastructure should be used for its residents only, says AAP govt panel. 4:46 p.m.

With 370 fresh cases, UP's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark. 4:33 p.m.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar urges people to use indigenous goods, give up lure for Chinese ones. 4:22 p.m.

Muslims from India undertaking Haj this year seems unlikely, sources say. 4:15 p.m.

Vasco's Mangor Hill is behind the spike in Goa COVID-19 cases, says state health minister Vishwajit Rane. 4:07 p.m.

All mild and asymptomatic patients are to be discharged within 24 hours, says Delhi government to hospitals. 4:00 p.m.

Assam reports 81 new cases of COVID-19 as the state's total rises to 2,324. 3:57 p.m.

Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient to turbulence, says Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani. Uttarakhand reports 31 more COVID-19 cases as the state's tally rises to 1,245.

3:05 p.m. Thirteen new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland as the state's total rises to 107.

Two judges in the WB test positive for COVID-19. 2:48 p.m.

2020 World Archery Field Championships postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19. 2:44 p.m.

One more die of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir as the toll rises to 37. 2:41 p.m.

Sixteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 938. 1:35 p.m.

A couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, CM Arvind Kejriwal says. 1:25 p.m.

AP records 210 new COVID-19 cases as the state's tally climbs to 4,460. 1:17 p.m.

TN government caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs. 12:56 p.m.

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur as the state's total rises to 143. 12:50 p.m.

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train. 12:43 p.m.

Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Puducherry as UT's tally reaches 107. 12:21 p.m.

Former Santosh Trophy Footballer, E Hamsakoya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus at a hospital in Malappuram in Kerala, taking the toll due to the infection in the state to 15. 12:11 p.m.

Rajasthan records one more death due to COVID-19 and 44 fresh cases of the disease. 11:55 a.m.

Odisha reports the highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases as the state's total tally rises to 2,781. 11:52 a.m.

Pakistan registers record 97 COVID-19 deaths in one day, as the total number of infections in the country approaches 94,000. 11:44 a.m.

Odisha government relieves nine IAS officers from COVID-19 duty. 11:28 a.m.

Five ED officials test positive for COVID-19, following which the headquarters of the central probe agency is sealed. 11:24 a.m.

China reports five new coronavirus cases. 10:58 a.m.

Two persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram as the state's tally rises to 24. 10:56 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says countries like India and China would have more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests. 10:34 a.m.

COVID-19 could be an opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. 10:09 a.m.

India is now the sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpassing Italy after registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases with an infection tally of 2,36,657.