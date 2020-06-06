Delhi Police inspector found dead in car

A Delhi Police inspector was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car in Keshav Puram area here on Saturday, police said. Inspector Vishal Khanwalkar, 45, was a 1998-batch officer. He was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell, they said. At 4.20 pm, police received information regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team rushed to the spot, they said. Police took the officer to BJRM hospital where he was declared dead. During inquiry, it was found that the car was parked in front of a shop in Rampura around 11 am, a senior police officer said. Khanwalkar's family has been informed and further investigation is in progress, police added.