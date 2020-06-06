383 passengers reach Bengaluru from Maharashtra via Udyan Express

A total of 383 passengers reached Bengaluru via Udyan Express train from Maharashtra on Saturday. Of the 431 passengers who arrived in the train, 383 boarded it in Maharashtra and the remaining 48 boarded it within the state.

People were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing as they left the platform. As per guidelines issued by Karnataka, seven days of institutional quarantine followed by 14 days of home quarantine is necessary for asymptomatic persons arriving from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reaching 80,229 on Saturday. The total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 42,224. (ANI)