COVID-19: 29 Aurangabad central jail inmates test positive

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:22 IST
A few days after an inmate tested positive for novel coronavirus in the central jail in Harsul in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, 29 others who were in contact were detected with the infection on Saturday afternoon, said an official. Collector Uday Choudhari told PTI 25 of those who tested positive are from central jail while four are from a temporary facility created for undertrials.

"All 29 are asymptomatic. A total of 110 swabs of inmates and prison staff have been collected and sent for testing on Saturday," he added. "Earlier, an inmate tested positive after being admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital here. A total of 48 undertrials who were in contact with this patient were quarantined five days ago. Of them, 29 have now tested positive," a jail official said.

While the capacity of the jail in Harsul is 539, there are around 1,400 inmates presently, the official added. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district reached 1,936 as 90 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases is 686 as 1,154 have been discharged and 96 have died of the infection, an official said..

