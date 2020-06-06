Left Menu
Union minister seeks report from Punjab govt over 'seed scam'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:31 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said his ministry has sought a report from the Punjab government over the alleged seed scam. Three people were arrested in the state after the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal highlighted the alleged seed scam involving supply of spurious and uncertified seeds to farmers by some unscrupulous suppliers.

"After the report comes from the Punjab government, whatever action required to be taken by the Centre in this matter will be taken," Tomar said while talking to the media through video conference. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had written to Tomar, urging him to forward the case to the CBI for a thorough probe.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday had said that the matter was being probed in detail by a special investigation team headed by an additional director general of police level officer along with a joint director of the Agriculture department. The Punjab Agricultural University had produced nearly 3,000 quintals of PR 128 and 129 varieties of paddy seed on a trial basis, whereas 30,000 quintals had been sold in the open market to farmers by unscrupulous dealers, the chief minister had said.

This clearly indicated that spurious seeds were also mixed to these new varieties to fleece innocent farmers, he added..

